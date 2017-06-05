Jeremy Corbyn pledges to create 1m ‘good jobs’ if Labour wins election

The Conservative leader still commands a lead over Jeremy Corbyn when it comes to who Britons think would be the most capable leader, but voters trust in her ability has dropped by 6 points over the last two weeks.

He was put on the spot again over a recurring theme in this campaign – his support for the IRA – by an audience member who said: “They did kill a lot of people didn’t they?”

Asked if he could guarantee that all or a proportion of the one million jobs would go to British workers, Mr Corbyn said after the speech: “They would obviously be for people looking for work, the vast majority will be for people coming out of our schools and our colleges and our universities, and we will not allow anyone to only recruit overseas for jobs here”.

The increase in the Conservative Party’s lead reported by ORB contrasted with many other recent polls which have shown its lead narrowing.

Failure to win with a large majority would weaken May in the Brexit talks and a majority loss in parliament would throw British politics into turmoil.

However, in a further blow to the Conservatives on Friday, one of its candidates who beat leading Brexit figure Nigel Farage in the 2015 parliamentary election, was charged with breaking expenses rules during that campaign.

His election agent Nathan Gray, 28, and aide Marion Little, 62 were also charged.

Following a row with the Conservatives over the composition of its audience in a debate on Monday, the BBC said its Question Time audience was balanced, with a third of those present planning to vote Conservative, a third for Labour and the rest undecided.

YouGov’s update of its model includes 8,095 interviews conducted on June 4 as part of 53,609 interviews in the previous seven days, and put the Tories on 42%, a four-point lead over Labour, with the Lib Dems on 9% and Ukip on 3%. “We’re not in the business of punishing people for getting on, on the contrary we want people to keep more of their earnings”, he added.

However, if the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and Ms May wins a sizeable victory, she will axe current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with interior minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported.

First inheritance tax – now income tax. But the Liberal Democrats claimed the Labour leader could not be trusted on Brexit and attacked the Prime Minister’s performance.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for the Conservative Party dismissed the report as “rather irrelevant speculation before an election”.