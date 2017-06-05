United Kingdom opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn traded blows with Prime Minister Theresa May over who has the worst record on countering terrorism, as Britain’s battle with jihadists looked set to dominate the final three days of the election campaign.

Under pressure after refusing to turn up for a TV debate earlier in the week, May rejected an accusation that she did a U-turn by calling a snap general election, the daily reported. But the political truce lasted less than a day as Labour and May’s Conservatives tore up any notion of entente and swapped barbs following the third deadly terrorist attack in Britain in three months.

Even before London followed Manchester as the scene of the UK’s second terror attack in two weeks, her Conservatives were shining a light on Corbyn’s past relationship with extremist groups. We wanted to hear more about this, so we called Roger Scully.

Steven Fielding, professor of politics at the University of Nottingham, said it was “about as close as you can get to a campaign speech while pretending to be uniting the nation at this moment of crisis”. And I think that is a reasonable reading of what has happened. She just shrugs it off and wants to move on. “It is clear that on contact with the voters, Ms May is not going down well and she is losing ground in particular amongst middle aged voters and female voters”, Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos MORI, told Reuters. “Yes, the manifesto has cost us, but it feels like it’s taken us from a potential historic landslide to decent majority territory”.

“Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country”, said Corbyn. And it’s pretty much the iron law of British Elections that divided parties do not win general elections. “What we are seeing is people still talking about Brexit all the time, and we need to just ensure that is motivating people to the ballot box next Thursday”, he said.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

The Foreign Secretary insisted Theresa May seemed “full of beans” during the Question Time grilling and had been “energetic”.

When she’s been given interviews with experienced political journalists, she struggled to answer unscripted questions. His comments went further than the party’s manifesto, which said they would keep taxes “low” but did not rule out a rise in income tax. What a shame YouGov did not feel like sharing it with voters while their own published referendum polls showed a remain lead right up to polling day. And so a bit like Bernie Sanders and the race for the Democratic nomination, this left wing had been written off by many people has actually turned out to be a much harder opponent to defeat than nearly everyone had expected.

Pollsters have therefore adjusted their methodologies by widening their pools of respondents, asking them more questions and weighing the result with high-quality academic research done since the last election, explained Curtice. Many “lifelong Labour voters” have privately told Moszynski’s researchers that they “will vote Conservative for the first time”. One of the things that the conservatives have been doing in recent years is cutting government spending.

Corbyn has also criticized Conservative cuts to police budgets that saw the number of officers nationwide fall by nearly 20,000 between 2010 and 2016 – years when May, as home secretary, was in charge of policing.

But the Conservatives, who had been in a coalition government with the smaller Liberal Democrat Party, secured a majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.

