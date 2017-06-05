Jeremy Corbyn: Tories ‘in chaos’ over tax plans

Meanwhile a separate YouGov model based on different data estimated the Conservatives would win 317 seats, nine short of an overall majority of 326 seats.

The Conservatives enter the final days of the election campaign still ahead in the polls but with the pollsters sharply divided over the strength of their lead over Labour, according to the latest batch of surveys.

It’s an understandable impulse: A big win would not only give her a larger majority in Parliament, but it also potentially would give her another five years until the next election – during which time she could focus on the complicated business of leaving the EU. “We have set it out in the manifesto”, May said.

That would have uncertain consequences for Britain’s US$2.5 trillion ($3.5t) economy, and future government policy on everything from government spending and corporate taxation to bond issuance.

“It is clear that on contact with the voters, Mrs May is not going down well and she is losing ground in particular amongst middle aged voters and female voters”, Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos MORI, told Reuters.

“I had the balls to call an election”, she retorted at one point, using distinctly unparliamentary language.

The Labour leader used a speech at York Science Park innovation centre to outline his industrial strategy, which will help create a million “good” jobs to “unleash the untapped potential of every part of the country” if his party wins the General Election. “She has been disabused of that”, said Iain Begg, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics (LSE).

The decline in support for the Conservatives coincided with a surprise announcement by May last month that she would make elderly people pay more for their social care, despite concerns that it could undermine support among aging, wealthy homeowners – a core source of Conservative votes.

Mr Corbyn said: “When Labour talks about job creation, we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on and which give people a sense of pride and goal”.

The Conservatives have made an official complaint to the BBC after the debate about the “biased” audience in the leaders’ debate and warned there must be no repeat when May and Corbyn appear on a Question Time special.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised to increase income tax on those earning more than £80,000, by having the 45p tax rate kick in for people earning this amount, rather than at the current £150,000. Mrs May sent home secretary Amber Rudd in her place, a decision that was roundly jeered. “On the contrary, we want people to keep more of their earnings”, Fallon told the newspaper.

When Mrs May announced the snap election in mid-April, analysts suggested that she was seeking a mandate to lead the country personally through its exit from the European Union (EU). Labour swiftly dubbed the policy a “dementia tax”, and the Conservatives were forced to make a U-turn on the policy.