Jerry Brown: Pope Will Convert Trump to ‘Climate Change’ Religion

During the election season a year ago, the pope had criticised the then-presidential candidate for his approach to immigration. The Pope gave Trump a number of texts during their gift exchange, including a 200-page book on the environment.

Pope Francis welcomed US President Donald Trump at the Vatican, in a meeting that came against a backdrop of disagreements on a range of issues, including immigration, climate change and refugee policy.

According to the Economist, the Vatican described the meeting between the two as “cordial” and noted the Pope hopes to work with the Trump administration on “healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants”.

Pope Francis then gave Mr Trump a small sculptured olive tree and told him through the interpreter that it symbolised peace.

But despite their previous disagreements, many expect a “pretty standard meeting” between a head of state and the pontiff. Earlier this month, Breitbart News’ James Delingpole reported that a prominent bishop had also predicted a Trump “conversion” on climate change thanks to the Pope’s intervention.

As a symbol of the increased respect for the head of the Catholic Church, now both Trump’s personal and presidential Twitter accounts display an image of him sitting across from Pope Francis, smiling.

“Well, I will be reading them”, Mr Trump said.

Tillerson said Trump “hasn’t made a final decision” about the US standing in the accord, and likely will not until after he wraps his first overseas trip as president and returns to the U.S. “We had a fantastic meeting”.

Under clear blue skies, Mr Trump, who said sharp words about the Pope during the U.S. election campaign previous year, received a tribute from the Swiss Guard in a Vatican courtyard when he arrived.

Trump called the remarks “disgraceful”, adding “No leader, especially a religious leader, should have the right to question another man’s religion or faith”.

Neither Trump nor the Pope revealed what their conversation entailed and neither the White House nor the Vatican offered any immediate clues, leaving those curious about the first meeting between the two starkly different world leaders thirsting for more.

Trump arrived for a short private audience at the Apostolic Palace along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had a private audience with Francis at the Vatican in 2014 that lasted 50 minutes.