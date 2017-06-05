Jerusalem mayor sends condolences to London counterpart

A witness describes seeing armed police raiding a flat in East Ham following the terror attacks in central London.

British police arrested a dozen people Sunday over a vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead, as Londoners told how a weekend night out in the city erupted into violence and terror, lightened by moments of kindness and acts of heroism.

Some of the 48 wounded and taken to local hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and 36 remained hospitalized late Sunday, police said.

The attackers were all fatally shot. Armed officers confronted three suspects, who police said were wearing “hoax” suicide vests, at the market. The Homeland Security secretary has been briefed on the incidents and the response, it said in a statement, adding they were in contact with and stand ready to assist the UK.

“The recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”, she said after chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee.

The driver told LBC he saw one of the attackers stab a girl “in the chest” and decided he had to take action.

Eyewitnesses said they heard the men shout “this is for Allah,” British media reported.

He said: “Three guys jumped out [of the van]. and they had these long blades, about 12-inches plus, and went randomly running along Borough High Street stabbing people”.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so. Police later said Masood had no links to extremist groups such as al-Qaeda or the Islamic State, also known as ISIS. Australia said one of its citizens was in hospital.

Trump challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed”.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

The visit would be meant to show solidarity with Britain in the wake of a string of terrorist attacks that rocked the London Bridge area on Saturday evening.

According to the Associated Press, Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit on Sunday was scheduled to be carried by broadcasters around the world.

In an email to the City of London, we said on Wednesday: ‘I was wondering whether there are any plans afoot to put bollards on the pavement on London Bridge? “But we got to move on”. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a Canadian is among the dead.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said Sunday.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election.

Saturday night’s atrocity in the capital was the third terrorist outrage to hit the country this year. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack.

After almost an hour had passed he went downstairs to assess the situation and said he was immediately confronted by armed police on the hunt for attackers. “But it is time to say ‘Enough is enough'”.

A man named Gerard who had been watching the Champions League soccer final at the Ship pub in Borough Market told The Guardian of how he fought back against the attackers.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

Barriers could be installed at some of London’s most iconic sites in a bid to stop the tactic, which was also used by Khalid Masood’s attack on Westminster Bridge.