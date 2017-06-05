Jets’ Leonard Williams Breaks Up Fight Apparently Involving Teammate Darron Lee

The Jets held their Organized Team Activity today to get ready for mini-camp.

A two-part video shows the defensive lineman forcibly moving another man, believed to be Lee, away from a woman at the Governors Ball Music Festival in NY. Security intervened, but it was Williams who picked up Lee and carried him away from the woman. Williams shoved and grabbed the second man, almost lifting him off the ground as he pushed away from the woman.

NJ.com notes that, in an Instagram post that is no longer visible, Williams attended the Randall’s Island festival Friday and Saturday and was shown with Lee and Jets quarterback Bryce Petty. The witness added that the man was “aggressive” and already had been forcibly separated from the woman once. The man in the video Saturday night was wearing the same clothes Lee was wearing in the earlier video.

Two New York Jets teammates were apparently involved in some type of altercation at a festival. There were no arrests stemming from the situation, according to a New York Police Department spokesman.

Williams, 22, was a first-round pick out of USC in the 2015 NFL Draft. Lee was the 20th overall pick out of Ohio State in 2016.