Jim Brown lauds LeBron James for his handling of racial incident

An unidentified person spray painted the N-word on the front gate of James’ home in the Brentwood neighborhood Wednesday morning, said Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The police officer, Norma Eisenman, told the Times that detectives were investigating.

James bought the house just over two years ago for just under $21 million, according to public records.

“It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America”, James said at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, where the Cavs will play the Golden State Warriors tonight at 9 in Game 1 of The Finals.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said the vandalism at the home of James was under investigation as being a hate crime and that the slur was painted over by property managers.

He said regardless of the amount of money one has, or how famous one is, or how well you are admired, being black in the U.S.is tough.

“We got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African Americans until we feel equal in America“.

The 32-year-old James, who has spoken out on racial and political issues numerous times, stressed the No. 1 thing was that his family was safe.

“Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”, James said, “and even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and. when they see you they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day”.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment.

Almost a year since he sat at the same podium inside Oracle Arena and addressed Muhammad Ali’s impact as an activist following the heavyweight champion’s death, James discussed the daily challenges of being black in the U.S. “At the end of the day they’re safe, and that’s the most important”.

“We all have to do better”.

“I like to do face-to-face-conversations when it comes to a situation like this”, James said of speaking with his sons. “It really doesn’t matter to me”, he said, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Police are still investigating the graffiti incident and are examining security camera footage in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.