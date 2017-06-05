Jim Bunning, Hall of Fame pitcher and Kentucky senator, dies at 85

Not only was it the first of two flawless games in Phillies history, it was also the National League’s first ideal game in 84 years, and the first flawless game in the regular season since 1922. It was the first regular-season flawless game in baseball since 1922 – and the first in the National League since Providence’s John Montgomery Ward blanked the Bisons on June 17, 1880 (Yes, the Bisons were in the National League then).

Months later, on Father’s Day, June 21, 1964, Bunning pitched the seventh ideal game in baseball history and the first in 42 years against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. “Our lives & the nation are better off because of your love & dedication to family”, read a Twitter message from his son, David Bunning. A staunchly conservative voice, he was a fierce protector of state interests such as tobacco, coal and military bases. Following his second term, Bunning opted to not pursue re-election and retire from the political arena. McConnell’s hand-picked choice to succeed Bunning lost in the primary to Tea Party candidate Rand Paul, whom Bunning endorsed. The Republican health care bill that narrowly passed the House faces an uncertain future in the Senate after a Congressional Budget Office analysis said it would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured by 2026. He led his league in strikeouts three times (with a career-high 253 for the 1967 Phillies) and led the AL with 20 wins for the 1957 Tigers.

A Kentucky Republican, he was the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress.

Bunning’s competitive side also was evident during his political career.

“The main qualities it takes for professional athletes and politicians is to have a very thick hide, a thick skin, and to be able to meet and greet people”, he said in July 2000.

“This is what I had hoped for all along, for the two private parties to come to an agreement on their own without Congress having do it for them”, Bunning said, adding he hoped “they did it for the fans, parents and children, as well as the integrity of the game”. The proposal, which sought a lifetime ban for a third positive test, would have applied to baseball, football, basketball and hockey players.

“From his days in the major leagues to his years as my colleague in the Senate”.

Bunning grew up in the northern Kentucky suburbs of Cincinnati and started in minor league baseball in 1950.

The Phillies dealt Bunning to Pittsburgh in 1968, where he spent parts of two seasons before heading to Los Angeles.

A nine-time All-Star, Bunning pitched in the majors from 1955-71 with the Phillies and Detroit Tigers.

The following year, Bunning, who played baseball during an era marked by low wages and an open devotion to the game, introduced a bill to crack down on performance-enhancing drugs in pro sports.

His career highlights included a no-hitter for the Tigers in 1958 and a flawless game for the Phillies in 1964. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1983 but then won his House seat in 1986.

Bunning won re-election to the Senate in 2004 in a bitter contest that raised questions about his mental health and odd behavior. Wendell Ford. He defeated Democrat Scotty Baesler by a mere 6,766 votes.