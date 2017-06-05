Jimmy Kimmel skewers Trump for Paris Accord decision

The reaction to Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement has been swift, with world leaders, businesses, scientists, academics, and much of the population of the planet up in arms over the self-destructive choice.

Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, Juncker said, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding”.

Germany’s environment minister underscored that Friday, saying “there will be no new deal with the United States” on climate change.

General Electric Co CEO Jeff Immelt, who is on Trump’s manufacturing council, said on Thursday he was disappointed in the decision and added: “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. “We’re going to need more manufacturing in the United States just to deal with domestic consumption”.

The billionaire said: “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America. the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord”.

Trumps decision is a setback for the environment and for USA leadership position in the world.

But a number of other business leaders derided it in forceful terms.

They say it was drawn up before Mrs May had been able to speak to the president and she wanted to hear his views first before deciding on her position.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord, the former seeing it as not ambitious enough and the latter being racked by a brutal civil war. Instead, he framed his decision as based on economics.

Withdrawal opponents – said to include Trump’s daughter Ivanka – had warned that the U.S. global leadership role was at stake, along with the environment. They also encouraged “all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change”.

In an exceptional step, continental Europe’s three biggest economies-Germany, France and Italy-issued a joint statement to criticize Trump’s move and slap away his offer of renegotiating the deal.

“While the loss of America’s leadership is unfortunate, this is a struggle that is far from over”, he said.

White House officials acknowledged that under the deal, formal withdrawal may not take place until after the 2020 election.

Ultimately, the lobbying by Trump’s environmental protection chief Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon urging the president to leave won out. I am not a great believer in man-made climate change.

The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise in this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.