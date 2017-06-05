JK Rowling, more celebs skewer Trump over his London attack tweets

Mark, another witness, was in the middle of London Bridge, taking pictures of Tower Bridge downstream. Mrs May said they were “worn only to spread panic and fear”. “But the bus was moving very slowly”.

Trump ended with: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? We were really alarmed”.

Police announced the two incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were “terrorist incidents” and warned people to avoid the area while emergency vehicles responded to the attacks.

It began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

New Zealand man Oliver Dowling, 32, was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery at University of London Hospital after he was stabbed in the face, neck, and stomach, according to the London Sun. And he looked at me. “Three men got out with long blades, 12 inches (30 centimeters) long and went randomly… stabbing people”.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Some patrons threw glasses, stools and chairs at the attackers.

“They were trying to force their way into a restaurant”, he told ITV. The area that came under attack last night is one of the London’s most popular hangout areas for a weekend with bars, restaurants and clubs.

It’s an area with tourist attractions like the Shard, the tallest building in the country, which towers dramatically over the scene.

Elizabeth O’Neill told the BBC her 23-year-old son, Daniel, suffered a 7-inch cut outside a bar near Borough Market.

As the attack unfolded, confusion rippled through the neighbourhood. He had then seen his girlfriend running towards him, holding her bleeding neck. One person had blood on his neck and chest, and stumbled away.

Theresa May has said there is far too much tolerance of extremism in the United Kingdom and it is time to be more robust in tackling it.

He also said security arrangements for forthcoming events were being reviewed and the public could expect to see additional police, both armed and unarmed, across the capital. “People had left everything behind”.

Geoff Ho, business editor for the Sunday Express newspaper, said he was stabbed in the neck after he tried helping a bouncer targeted by the attackers. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police said that “a number of addresses” in Barking were still being searched.

Because the British author is a class act, she had quickly moved on to tweeting about her fellow Londoners, who were suffering after this most recent attack.

“My friends and I have already agreed that we will go back to have a handsome meal and to double the tip. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

In response, director of policy at Facebook Simon Milner said: “We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”.