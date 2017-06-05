US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley bucked the trend, saying Trump does believe that human activity plays some part in climate change during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that aired on Sunday.

On Thursday, President Trump announced his long-awaited decision to fulfill a campaign pledge and pull out of the Paris climate agreement, which was aimed at curbing emissions that contribute to climate change.

In media appearances, several of the president’s surrogates have also evaded the question, following Trump’s decision to exit the worldwide accord aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. Pruitt asked. “Why did India condition their CO2 [carbon dioxide] reductions upon receiving $2.5 trillion of aid in the agreement?”

“That was done in the absence of a Paris agreement“.

“All the discussions we had through the last several weeks had been focused on one singular issue: Is Paris good or not for this country?” “He said that he’s going to put jobs and the environment first”, Pruitt replied.

By the same token, Kerry defended former president Barack Obama’s use of his executive power to enter into the agreement, rather than seek its ratification by the US Senate.

“Trump wrongly claimed that the Paris Agreement would allow China to “build hundreds of additional coal plants” and allow India to “double its coal production by 2020” but the United States “can’t build the plants”, said Robertson.

Pruitt also emphasized that the USA has already been reducing carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

“Everybody knows he isn’t going to do that because he doesn’t believe in it”, Kerry continued.

At the time the agreement was signed, “We were reducing our Carbon dioxide print substantially”, he said. “It is time for all of us to stand up, organise, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action”.