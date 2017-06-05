John Oliver rants against ‘insulting’ media coverage of London attack

Native Briton John Oliver responded to the latest London terror attack on Sunday night’s Last Week Tonight, taking issue with several U.S. news publications’ description of the country as “reeling” following the London Bridge and Manchester Arena incidents.

“In no way is Britain under siege”, said Oliver, “Is it upset, yes?” Is it pissed off? Oh, you f****** bet it’s p***** off. “And that, as an idea, is insulting”. London, of course, is older than America itself-a city that’s endured enough over the years to build up a fair amount of resilience. Many people took to Twitter using #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling and as you might have guessed, terrorism wasn’t on the list but “accidental eye contact on the tube” and “when people make tea in the microwave” definitely were. Terrorists did not make the list.

The host went on to explain that the British are never going to let terror change their way of life, showing footage of people being evacuated that included a man carrying his pint of beer with him. Oliver walked through Trump’s stated reasons for pulling out, shaking his head in frustration that the fate of the world might have been sealed by the combination of “Trump’s lack of attention to detail with his deep-rooted paranoia”.

“Fuck yes it is”, Oliver said. “And I hope – I sincerely hope – that that guy is out on the town tonight pounding down gin and tonics and flirting with every man he sees”.

