Jordan condemns London terrorist attack

An image of the message was shared by terrorist analyst Rita Katz of the Search International Terrorist Entities Intelligence Group, who said ISIS supporters were celebrating the attack in London, claiming it marked “the black days we’ve promised, the wolves have awakened”, The Mirror reported. “A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday”, the Aamaqnews agency said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday that 12 arrests had been made in the wake of last night’s attack at London Bridge, which was deemed an act of terrorism.

After exiting the van, the attackers ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized, 21 of whom are in critical condition.

In an earlier statement on Twitter Khan said he was “appalled” and “furious” at the “sickening” attack.

The London Ambulance Service said 48 people had been taken to five hospitals across the capital and a number of others had been treated at the scene for minor injuries. It was his first public comments on the London attacks.

Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday honoring the 22 who died at her Manchester Arena gig proceeded despite the latest terror attack.

Mark Rowley, head of counter-terrorism police, said eight officers had fired about 50 bullets to stop the attackers, who appeared to be suicide bombers because they were wearing what turned out to be fake suicide vests.

Khan said Sunday that Londoners should all remain vigilant as the terrorist threat level is severe.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, she said during a televised statement.

Castlegar native Christine Archibald, 31, moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

Trump drew criticism on Saturday night for failing to immediately reaffirm his support for the United Kingdom and express sympathy for victims, instead retweeting an unconfirmed Drudge Report story as London police were still responding to the incident.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The distance between the London Bridge and Borough Market.

British Transport Police Chief Const. Paul Crowther visited the officer in hospital and said that “it became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger”.