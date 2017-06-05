Journalist says Rebel ‘gilded the lily’

Giving evidence via video link at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Hugh supported Rebel’s related claim that she had access to secret apartments in Disneyland resorts.

According to the Australian Associated Press he said, “It is these apartments where there are magic buttons, you push a button and, like, a train will go or, like, in that particular picture above the bed is a picture of what looks like a lake or a swamp and when you push the button mermaids appear in it and music starts playing from Peter Pan and the lighting changes and things get projected on to the wall”. Magazine, after a series of articles in 2015 that she said damaged her career by painting her as a serial liar.

He also told the court Wilson had been “very upset” after Bauer Media published the articles.

Overington said Wilson had lied about being younger than her real age and lied about being named Rebel at birth, when she was actually called Melanie Bownds.

‘She’s been extremely distressed about it. She’s in court now. It’s terrible, ‘ he told the court on Monday.

Overington told the Victorian Supreme Court today that a year after publishing her article on Wilson, a number of other articles made her question the veracity of her story.

But in 2015, Ms Nementzik went back to the source and that May wrote an article that quoted the source??? unnamed??? who dismissed as lies the statements Ms Wilson had previously made about her age, her real name, whether she was amusing at school, whether she ever contracted malaria while spending a year in South Africa and her parents’ occupations.

She agreed with Wilson’s lawyer, Matthew Collins QC, that she had not contacted the Bridesmaids and Fat Pizza star for comment.

Two-and-a-half years before the controversial story ran, the source told the reporter the actor fabricated much of her background.

On Friday, Wilson’s agent said she was mystified by a lull in the star’s Hollywood career after the the “incredible success” internationally of Pitch Perfect 2.

She said she was given the “go-ahead” by her editor to offer the source anonymity and money before receiving the information because, “that was the environment that I was in at the time”.

She set about trying to correct the errors by publishing a follow-up article separating fact from fiction.

Wilson denies she has ever lied to journalists and says the articles caused her career serious damage for almost two years, leading to her being sacked from two DreamWorksfilms.

Ms Nementzik told the court everyone knows tabloid magazines work on “cheque book journalism” in order to secure stories, and that her anonymous source was negotiating for payment between $2000 and $8000.

Next up is Wilson’s Sydney hairdresser Gavin Anesbury, who could be a secret weapon against the actress in the case.

Wilson has denied she lied to journalists and told the court the articles caused her career serious damage for almost two years, leading to her being sacked from two DreamWorks films.

The point is crucial because Wilson denies she ever gave Ms Overington a “pre-interview” in which she lied about her age and real name.