Jury for Cosby’s sex assault trial starts to take shape

The first 100 prospective jurors were questioned in the criminal trial of comedian Bill Cosby.

The trial is set to begin next month in Montgomery, Pennsylvania.

The avalanche of allegations in recent years have seen celebrity pals and millions more malign the legend who attained his greatest fame for his role as a lovable obstetrician and family man in the hit 1980s television sitcom The Cosby Show.

“I just don’t want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer as to whether or not I’m opening a can of something”, he said.

O’Neill said he would revisit the issue if defense lawyer Brian McMonagle, who had accused prosecutors of “a systematic exclusion of African-Americans”, offered any statistical evidence to back that up.

The 11 people chosen so far include one black juror. Sixteen were people of color.

The three men and two women, all white, who were picked for the jury will eventually be joined by seven more jurors and four alternates.

Cosby, 79, faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with allegations he had inappropriate sexual contact with Andrea Constand, a former Temple University athletic department employee, at his Cheltenham home after plying her with blue pills and wine sometime between mid-January and mid-February 2004.

In a deposition taken more than a decade ago in connection to Constand’s allegations, Cosby testified that he obtained the sedative Quaalude for the objective of giving the drug to women he wanted to have sex with.

Constand then filed a civil suit against Cosby, and in a deposition that was, in part, later unsealed by the court, he claimed he gave Constand Benadryl and said that their sexual encounter was consensual. The jury from Pittsburgh will be sequestered almost 300 miles from home. Last week during an interview Cosby voiced his concern that race “could be” a contributing factor in the accusations against him.

“You’re looking for what people already believe”, said University of Pittsburgh School of Law professor David Harris.

Bill Cosby, left, arrives for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

But the move prompted defense lawyers to raise an objection, saying she was stricken because of race.

The jurors’ names, ages and occupations were being kept private. He and a middle-aged man selected said they or someone close to them had been sexually assaulted, but they insisted they could judge the case fairly.

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. on May 24, 2016.

“If I was a prosecutor I would be concerned that perhaps some potential jurors would feel some sympathy for Mr. Cosby because they’ve had some exposure to him through TV and other medium over the years”, Hilles said.

Constand was 30 and dating a woman at the time, while Cosby was 66 and long married. Cosby in sworn testimony has said he put his hand down Constand’s trousers, but said she did not protest.

Asked if he thought Cosby, who has pleaded not guilty, could get an impartial jury, he said, “We sure hope so”.

Two of the men selected on Monday said either they themselves or people close to them have been the victims of a sexual assault.

Her accusation led to Cosby’s arrest in December 2014, days before the statute of limitations on the alleged crime was to expire.