Jury Selection Begins In Trial For Officer Charged In Castile Shooting

Yanez, who is Latino, is also charged with two counts of endangering safety because girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her young daughter were in the vehicle.

Almost a year ago, Philando Castile was murdered by St. Anthony Minnesota Police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop.

The aftermath of the shooting of Philando Castile was streamed live on Facebook last July, thrusting his death into the national spotlight. “We got pulled over”.

“I didn’t do it for pity”.

As protesters immediately gathered outside the Governor’s mansion, it became clear. The video sparked protests locally and across the country about police use of force, particularly against black men.

Yanez’s attorney Tom Kelly said he had no comment as he left the courtroom.

Gray also argued that because Yanez didn’t know Castile was licensed to carry a firearm when he shot him, it was irrelevant to the case and should not be presented to the jury. Yanez is Latino, and Castile had a firearm he told the officer about at the time of the traffic stop; but the stakes remain enormously high as relations between police and the local black community continue to be deeply fractured. “The driver looks more like one of our suspects just ’cause of the wide-set nose”.

The incident was one of several similar shootings last summer: On July 5, Alton Sterling was shot and killed outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge by police responding to a report of a man with a gun.

Castile’s uncle calls it racial profiling. Oh, my God, please, don’t tell me he’s dead.

Phil Stinson, a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University in OH, says police officers shoot and kill people about 900 to 1,000 times per year.

“Philando Castile was not resisting or fleeing”.

Yanez’s attorneys wanted to show the jury Castile’s vehicle and have the officer re-enact the shooting, but the judge rejected that. The defense argued that Castile’s status to carry a weapon is not relevant to the charges since Yanez had no knowledge whether Castile had a permit or not when he fired the fatal shots. “The prosecution, I assume, is going to press hard on that, the fact that they’re an officer you still hold him equally accountable”.

Yanez said he then lost view of Castile’s hand. According to the criminal complaint, Castile’s last words were: “I wasn’t reaching for it”. Please, Jesus, don’t tell me that he’s gone. She said the two never smoked the drug in his vehicle, and that Castile never ingested any before the shooting.

Yanez’s trial began Tuesday with the start of jury selection. His legal team tried unsuccessfully to have the trial moved away from the Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, arguing Yanez would not be able to get a fair trial due to media coverage.

Defense attorneys for a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black motorist are asking that statements about the driver’s permit to carry a gun be omitted from trial.

Yanez’s attorneys insist there is much more to the case than the Facebook livestream we all watched a year ago.

One motion dealt with whether to allow statements by Reynolds about Castile having a valid permit to carry a gun during the incident.

Was it manslaughter or self-defense?