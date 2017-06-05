Justices will review police use of cellphone tower data

The Supreme Court will take up a case looking at whether police can peruse someone’s cell phone location records without first getting a warrant, the justices announced Monday, adding another high-profile civil liberties case to the docket for their next session. They will hear an appeal from Timothy Carpenter, who was sentenced to 116 years in prison after being convicted of armed robberies in MI and Ohio. Police obtained the records by meeting a lower standard of proof.

The Supreme Court has twice in recent years ruled on major cases concerning how criminal law applies to new technology, on each occasion ruling against law enforcement. Instead, the government said, prosecutors must show only that there are “reasonable grounds” for the records and that they are “relevant and material” to an investigation.

Carpenter was convicted of six robberies after testimony that the cellphone tower records showed him to be in the vicinity. The court said in 2014 that the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment generally requires police to get a warrant before searching the phone of a person being arrested. On appeal, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his convictions, finding that no warrant was required for the cellphone information.

Most courts have held there is a diminished privacy interest in this area because phone companies already have the information, but Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst, said the privacy issues at stake are broader. A legal theory known as third-party doctrine, which argues there is no reasonable expectation of privacy when a citizen gives their data to a third party, is often cited in similar cases, and has been used to decide the cell site issue. “This case squarely raises that question”.