Justin Bieber BREAKS DOWN at the Ariana Grande One Love Manchester concert

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

The US singer returned to the stage in Manchester on Sunday night, less than two weeks after 22 people were killed in the attack at her concert at Manchester Arena.

Revellers dressed for the occasion, with many wearing tops featuring a bee – a symbol for Manchester – and slogans expressing their love for the city.

He tweeted his public apology during the Manchester One Love concert, which was fronted by Grande.

Following Coldplay’s set, Oasis” Liam Gallagher made an unannounced appearance to perform his former band’s “Rock “n’ Roll Star” and his new solo single “Wall of Glass”.

Cheers drowned out tears in Manchester on Sunday as Ariana Grande was joined by fellow music stars for a charity concert where fans vowed to face down fears of terrorism after two deadly attacks in Britain.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack.

Others set to perform Sunday include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Usher.

The show opened with a performance from Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford, with a moving performance of “Timshel”.

Bieber also took a moment to honor those that were killed or injured at Grande’s concert last month.

And while the performances were predictably incredible, it was some of the speeches that really blew us away, with everyone from Niall Horan to Miley Cyrus giving heartfelt, raw and moving messages of unity.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins also appeared on the stage and the crowd applauded as Mr Burnham thanked the police for their efforts following the May 22 attack.

The Greater Manchester Police said more than 130,000 people were expected in the area for the benefit concert as well as a soccer match. CNET reported that anyone watching the benefit concert live stream will “also be able to donate” to the fund for victims of the bombing.

The fan added during the broadcast that she cried while “driving past the arena”.

Linda Tipping, 50, from Chorley, wore Grande’s signature bunny ears but confessed she was “nervous” following the London attack.

Event commander Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said the day passed without cause for concern, with just one man arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Describing the “emotional” atmosphere at Old Trafford, Sky’s Entertainment Correspondent Katie Spencer said: ‘It’s turning into a real celebration of community spirit and people coming together.

The One Love Manchester show definitely brought people from all over the world together, and will be a concert that will be remembered for many years to come.