Justin Bieber breaks down in tears at One Love Manchester concert

And that was only furthered when videos surfaced of police dancing with attendees at One Love Manchester.

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the city of Manchester, England, on Sunday with an energetic, all-star concert that raised millions for victims of a suicide bombing that tore through her last performance in the city almost two weeks ago. “You looked fear right in the face and said, “no we are Manchester and the world is watching”.

“As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying”, she said as she fought back tears.

She paid tribute to the victims with an all-star affair in the city with the help of Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher and others.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert organized by the “Into You” singer was a lot of things: a star-studded, feel-good show; an emotional and at-times heart-wrenching tribute to the victims and survivors of recent United Kingdom terror attacks; and a show of solidarity, strength and love in the face of hate and divisiveness.

Grande, 23, tweeted that she was “broken” in the immediate aftermath of the May 22 bombing that claimed the lives of 22 and wounded more than 100 at her Manchester, England, show.

Young Money‘s Nicki Minaj is absolutely here for the love Ariana Grande’s delivering in England.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s (June 4) concert.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the Manchester benefit concert Sunday.

“What an wonderful thing we’re doing tonight, would you agree that love always wins?”

“Tonight is all about love”, Grande said as she brought her beau out to join her onstage, but made no mention of her new jewellery. “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. I wanna take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken”, he said.

She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free”.

Pharrell Williams strode on and said, “Manchester, let the world hear your resilience”, before bursting into Get Lucky, his hit collaboration with Daft Punk. “We want everyone to stand strong”. “Manchester we’re strong … we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 50,000.

The sold-out “One Love” benefit follows another deadly attack that rocked London late Saturday when three men drove a van into a crowd before stabbing people in nearby bars and restaurants.