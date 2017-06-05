Justin Bieber breaks down in tears at One Love Manchester gig

The singer and some of her famous friends held a benefit concert in the English city to benefit the victims of a terrorist attack that took place following her performance there almost two weeks ago.

The show saw performances from big pop acts from both sides of the Atlantic, including local heroes Take That and Liam Gallagher, along with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, and Grande.

With Ariana at the forefront and her friends behind her, she sang an emotional performance of One Last Time, which was the original encore of her concert on Monday.

An emotional highlight came when Grande joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for a version of her song, “My Everything”, which had audience members, performers and many of those watching the live stream in tears.

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of singer Ariana Grande’s Manchester show May 22.

“(Manchester’s) people are some of the most special I have ever met in my life”.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today”, the singer said between songs.

Robbie changed the lyrics to his hit song “Strong”, to reflect the strength of the people of Manchester in the wake of the attack. “So I want to thank you for being just that”.

Ariana performed duets with stars including Miley Cyrus.

She thanked the crowd and Grande for having her at the event, before relaying her own message of love.

A huge sparkler spotted on 23-year-old Ariana’s finger as she sang fuelled speculation that the couple – who have been dating since last year – are engaged.

In a voice choked with emotion, the “Purpose” singer told the audience he wasn’t going to “let go of hope”, before sharing some encouraging words from his faith.

Grande said they rearranged the singer’s song lineup to honor Olivia’s request. But because of you, as a worldwide community, we will be fearless, will will be great and we will honor our children.

“To the taken, we love you so much. Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day we all stood with Manchester”.

Grande performed throughout the show, even collaborating with others onstage.

“Manchester, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong”.

The show is broadcasting across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.