Justin Bieber Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Bombing Victims

The singer returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the concert to benefit victims and their families. She also visited injured fans in the hospital.

Inside Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford venue, Grande’s fans who attended her concert last month, had a special reserved section at the. In times like these, we have to show love and kindness for those in need, and the Manchester One Love is a comfort to us all. She appeared emotional as she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free”.

Grande collaborated with several of her friends, including Miley Cyrus, at her Manchester benefit concert. “Natasha herself was unable to hold back her tears as she and Ariana came to the end of the song ‘My Everything“, and as this moment was captured by the BBC live broadcast, many in the audience and watching at home broke down as well.

Plenty of star power was out to show Ariana Grande and the people of Manchester support in the wake of the recent attacks that shook the city and everyone around the world.

Proceeds from the event will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford opened the show after the crowd fell silent for a minute.

At Take That’s performance Robbie Williams teased crowds by joining them onstage giving some of us a spark of hope for a brief reunion, but the band then left the stage and Robbie launched into an emotional set that included his classic hit Angels.

“Everyone has been affected by this but right now we want to stand strong and sing loud and proud”, Barlow said, before breaking out in their touching song Rule The World. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured in the incident.

“Despite all the things that have been going on.I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”, Pharrell Williams said while singing a duet of “Happy” with Miley Cyrus.

Stacie Richardson and James Bend, both 19, say there were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

Some members of the choir had been present at the tragic 22 May show.

It was also about Ariana Grande getting back in the saddle.

"So that being said, we had a different show planned, and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything".

“All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.