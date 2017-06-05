Justin Bieber cries during Manchester benefit concert performance

Performances on the night came from the likes of Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and Pharrell Williams.

Unity and love were among the positive messages that echoed as Ariana Grande returned to Manchester, England, for an all-star concert.

Ariana then opened up about meeting one of the victims’ mother over the weekend and how that experience changed the entire set list for the concert. That is no small feat and Seth gave it her all before Grande joined them and held her hand.

Earlier in the night Coldplay joined Grande on stage to sing Oasis’s hit Don’t Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy.

Last week, locals spontaneously broke into a rendition of the song at a public memorial to the victims of the attack.

Robbie Williams also performed, changing some of his lyrics of “Strong” to honor the Manchester victims.

Including the Manchester Arena bombing, the London attack made it three mass casualty terror attacks in the United Kingdom within four months.

Grande was emotional and teary-eyed throughout the One Love Manchester concert today, which the British Red Cross said it raised more than NZD$18 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, created for those affected by the attack at Grande’s May 22 show.

The Bishop of Manchester, the Right Reverend David Walker, led a minute’s silence ahead of the music at the concert.

As of late Sunday morning none of the other performers had tweeted in response to the London attack.

“I just want to honor those who were lost, those that were taken from us”, he said as he fought back tears.

“I want to thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified”.

“For me, the most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another”, said Cyrus.

Twitter lit up with praise the candid moments, claiming they perfectly summed up the spirit of the concert. “I ❤️ you very much!” Her oversized white sweatshirt reads “One Love Manchester” in graffiti writing, and provided the comfort we’re sure she needed on this hard night.

“I’m real excited, but real scared”, Shannon Beetham, 14, who was injured in last month’s bombing, told Reuters.

Speaking before the show, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the city would stand together.

Cameras at the concert cut to a shot of the officer clutching the hands of two children and four adults as the group danced around in a circle while Justin Bieber spoke to the crowd.