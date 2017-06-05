Justin Bieber gets emotional during UK benefit concert

A policeman, on duty to ensure that the thousands at the One Love Manchester concert stayed safe, saw a group of young girls singing ‘Ring Around the Rosie’.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue but will do so with greater objective”.

Take That took to the stage to get the crowd going before welcoming former band mate Robbie Williams.

A suicide bomb blast killed 22 people and injured dozens more in the foyer of the arena on Monday, May 22, just as Ariana’s concert ended. “God is in the midst, and he loves you and he is here for you”. “The most important responsibility we have in this time is to take care of one another”. “To the families, we love you so much”, Justin went on compassionately.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

Katy Perry appeared on stage in a white mini dress with a long white feathered coat over the top to perform Part Of Me and Roar, saying: “We will not be silenced, Manchester” before Justin Bieber appeared to perform Love Yourself and Cold Water.

Grande, who wore a white oversized One Love Manchester sweatshirt during the show at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, thanked the crowd for “being so happy and strong and unified”.

Those who had attended Grande’s May 22 concert were offered free tickets to the Sunday show, while the 35,000 tickets put up for sale on Thursday at £40 each ($51, 46 euros) sold out in minutes.

However in a statement Mr Braun said: “After the events in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honour those lost, injured, and affected. Everybody say, ‘We honor you, and we love you'”.

“Seeing you guys coming together was a sight to behold, we love you, we are with you, the whole world is watching”, he told the crowd. One Love Manchester was not about them, and it seems as though they both understood that.

He dedicated the song “to the attractive people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack“.

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus performance was all about her friendship with Grande, who noted the “Bang Bang” hitmakers strength as a role model.

And following the concert, the British Red Cross, who have been fundraising for their Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up after the attack, tweeted: “We’ve raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!“.

Fellow singer Miley Cyrus joined the rendition and said: “I’d like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you …” “We need to try and find a way to overcome the fear“.