Justin Bieber Leads Powerful ‘Love’ Chant At Manchester Benefit

Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, introduced the singer by first thanking Manchester, the United Kingdom city’s first responders, and the “world class artists who journeyed here on such short notice” to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

American fans were able to watch the concert on the cable channel Freeform, as well as Grande’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The singer returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the concert to benefit victims and their families. “We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear”, the statement read.

She followed stars including Take That and Robbie Williams who had already performed. Even as Grande talked about her conversation with the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who was killed in the attack, she said she had to redesign the set list to accommodate her assurance that “Olivia wouldn’t have wanted [me to cry]”.

Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus for an emotional rendition of “Don’t Dream It’s Over“, the Crowded House hit that they covered in 2015.

Grande subsequently made a decision to hold the concert this weekend to honour those lost, and the gig went ahead despite another atrocity in London 24 hours prior.

Other artists who’ve performed include Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Take That, Katy Perry and Coldplay. Mac Miller, her boyfriend, then came onstage and together, the two sang their 2013 song “The Way”.

Ariana then went on to perform other hits, including “Break Free“, “Thinking About You”, “Side To Side” and “Love Me Harder”.

In her tweet, the Talk Radio presenter wrote: “Why does anyone in their right minds think Islamic terrorists care one iota about a copper dancing with some kids at a pop concert?”

The singer, wearing a white sweatshirt with the words “One Love Manchester” written on the front, jeans and her signature pony tail, opened her set with a performance of “Be Alright“.

Grande visited some of her injured fans in their hospital beds on Saturday, posing for pictures and signing autographs (making one victim Jaden Farrell-Mann, the “happiest” her father Peter had ever seen her, he said afterwards) and has offered to cover the funeral costs of those who were killed.

“All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

One of the most powerful moments of the concert was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir sang Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

Ariana Grande performed before a jubilant crowd of some 50,000 in Manchester on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London.

In a statement released on Sunday, Grande and Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun said the tribute concert will be to “honour those lost” in both the Manchester and London’s atrocities.