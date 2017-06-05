Justin Rose a long way off the lead as final day starts

It took the field four days to prove him right, but when they did, the birdie barrage was initially spectacular – and then equally astonishingly drew to a dramatic halt immediately after Noren posted his number.

He equalled the record for the number of strokes back a victor of this tournament has come from and now sits alongside Rory McIlory, in 2014, and Simon Khan, in 2010 who also won from seven behind.

That set the clubhouse target of 11-under 277, but the likes of Henrik Stenson, Branden Grace, Shane Lowry and Hideto Tanihara were all picking up shots and looked likely to challenge the lead.

Alex Noren won the title with what will surely turn out to be one of the rounds of the year.

“This would be up there with the Scottish Open”, Jamieson said.

“That got me in trouble a few times and from there I’m sort of playing defence”, Donald told Reuters in an interview after closing with a 76 and a 12-over-par tally of 300. This is the pinnacle of my season.

Following the highs of last summer, where Lowry started on Sunday at the US Open leading the field and finally settling for a share of second place, the Esker Hills golfer has struggled with his consistency. You just need to get it done today. So after that birdie, I started forgetting about this and that, what feels wrong.

“I hit a lovely drive from the first and made five and looking at being two over after three wasn’t good, so level par through four was nice”, he added. “You find some little things and try and build on that.keep grinding, keep persevering and wait until things click”.

“I wasn’t thinking much of the (seven-shot) deficit. That’s where you get the buzz”.

Until the 34-year-old exited the scorer’s hut at 2:30 p.m. local time, the West Course had been bathed in sunshine and swamped by a sea of red numbers.

“He’s played a bit more in America”.

“It’s hurting golf going to courses that are 7,600 yards, where the caddies can just hand you the driver on every hole and walk forward”.

“I’ve always liked British golf courses”. The course is really fair and consistent, you don’t get too many bad lies or bounces. “If I can do that I can give myself a chance”.

Starting the day seven shots off the lead, the 13th-ranked Noren made six birdies before rolling in an eagle putt from 6 feet on No. 18 to complete what he described as “probably the best round of my life”.

But now, on the back nine at Wentworth, Lowry had a chance to go one better than his 2014 finish at the same venue where he was runner-up to victor Rory McIlroy.

Jamieson held the outright lead after five straight pars, only to double-bogey the sixth and eighth, while Pieters was three over par after three holes before bouncing back with birdies on the seventh and eighth.