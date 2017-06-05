Justin Thomas finishes tied for fourth in Memorial Tournament

Jason Dufner saved the best for last, biding his time through a late lightning delay before sinking a 32-foot putt to win the Memorial tournament in OH on Sunday.

“She’ll be giving the commencement speech for the school and I’m going to be there”, Mickelson told reporters after the third round of the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Daniel Summerhays was surprised to find himself with a three-shot lead after roaring past a faltering Jason Dufner in the third round at the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 40-year-old American set the 36-hole scoring record for the tournament when he opened with a pair of 65s to establish a five-shot lead, but then the wheels came off in spectacular fashion in round three as he shot a 77 that appeared to end both his chances and his interest in the tournament.

At least he’s still in the game, and he has plenty of company.

Summerhays shot 13-under through three rounds.

Kyle Stanley (68), James Hahn (69), Bubba Watson (73) and Kevin Kisner (71), were at eight under, and Graham DeLaet (68), Jamie Lovemark (73) and Summerhays (78) tied for 10th at seven under.

Not since Nick Faldo in the 1989 has anyone shot 77 in the third round and still won on the PGA Tour. They weren’t always around at the same time, but Dufner wound up playing more than he ever would at home. The 28-year-old South Korean player won the Reignwood LPGA Classic late last season in China. He has gone 14 months without finishing in the top 10 at a PGA Tour event with a full field.

“Duf is obviously in full control of the ball tee to green, and you’ve got to be making some putts, too”, Spieth said.

“I think he probably likes this one better than Augusta right now”, he said. But while Dufner collapsed with a 5-over par round of 77, Summerhays made his move. With Fowler just off the green needing a birdie to potentially force a play-off, the mild-mannered Dufner proceeded to roll in his putt from 32 feet.

He started with a five-stroke deficit. When asked about it at Kapalua to start the year, Dufner said: “I’ve been putting bad for 17 years”. “And that’s why it’s such a great golf course because it does test everything”. “A train wreck can happen at any moment”.

Thomas had such a good week with the putter that he was bummed to let two birdie chances get away, not to mention his par on the reachable 15th and a bogey on the 16th that effectively ended his chances. His best round was the second round, where he shot a six-under 66, which was the second best on the day.

“I really don’t have any goals tomorrow besides give all my efforts into each shot”, Summerhays said. “It’s just a couple things that separate what I did today and the guys that finished second, third and fourth”.