Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to play one more season

Real Madrid brushed aside Juventus to become the first side in history to retain the Champions League while achieving a domestic-continental double after more than 60 years.

The Frenchman, who won the Champions League as a legendary player for Real between 2001 and 2006, has enjoyed spectacular success since taking his first role in senior management just 18 months ago. We are confident and the plan is to win more’.

He added: “It was a very balanced game in the first half”.

“Every Real Madrid fan is so grateful to him, he lifted our level of talent when he arrived in 2001 and was the best player in the world”.

But it was impossible to ignore Ronaldo, as his team mate Toni Kroos was quick to point out.

Celebrations galore in CardiffMan-of-the-match Ronaldo poses with “Big Ears” on the airport tarmacRonaldo poses with Seedorf.

– competed in their sixth Champions League final, equalling AC Milan’s record.

The former Benfica and Manchester United winger-turned-striker turned 32 in February but far from fading he is as unsafe as ever – perhaps even more effective than in his younger days.

Cristiano Ronaldo understandably took the accolades as his two goals helped to fire Real Madrid to a 12th European Cup but fundamental to their triumph over Juventus on Saturday was midfielder Luka Modric.

“This season was unbelievable again, last season was wonderful”.

“I don’t even read anything, so I don’t know what to say”, he said of the speculation. “The numbers don’t lie”.

During the second half of the match, which Real Madrid went on to win 4-1, video cameras showed a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd in San Carlo square, and then a violent surge that flung people against barriers.

Local media cited older Juventus supporters present as saying the panic had evoked painful memories of the 1985 Heysel disaster, in which 39 mostly Italian fans died when they were crushed by a collapsing wall before the start of that year’s European Cup final, against Liverpool. ‘It’s great to be doing that and I want it to continue.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Uefa Champions League Final at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff June 3, 2017.

Juventus last won the Champions League in 1995/96, the season he made his debut for Parma at the age of 17, five years before he signed for the Turin giants.

“This season was unbelievable again, last season was wonderful”.

Ronaldo was at the heart of it, playing the ball into the path of Dani Carvajal who cut it straight back to allow the Portuguese forward to sweep the ball sweetly into the far corner. Would anyone bet against him doing it all again next year?