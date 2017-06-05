Kabul: 20 killed in an attack during a protester’s funeral

Hundreds of angry demonstrators calling for Ghani to step down over spiraling insecurity clashed with police on Friday, prompting officials to beat them back with live rounds in the air, tear gas and water cannon. “We must stay united”.

Waheed Majroh, a spokesman for the Afghan Health Ministry, told RFE/RL that at least seven people were killed and 119 injured in the blasts, which Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said were the work of suicide bombers.

In a televised address, Abdullah said three suicide bombers were among the mourners attending the funeral.

Other prominent politicians at the ceremony included the foreign minister, Salahuddin Rabbani, and the former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh.

They were there to pay homage to Salim Ezidyar, the slain son of Mohammad Elim Ezidyar – deputy speaker of the parliament’s upper house- who died on Friday when people protesting against Wednesday’s truck bombing clashed with police.

According to an ANI tweet by TOLO news, “Three blasts were reported in Khair Khana, near cemetery where Senator Ezadyar’s son was being buried”.

“Kabul´s Italian-run Emergency Hospital said 20 people had been reported killed and 16 wounded had been brought to the hospital”.

He also urged all members of the global community to help put an end the cycle of violence and support the foundations of a lasting peace. The attack raised fears about the government’s ability to protect its citizens almost 16 years into a war with insurgents.

A policeman rests during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017.

Most of those killed in the originally lorry bombing, which struck near Kabul’s unofficial “green zone” diplomatic district, were civilians, including women and children.

So far no-one has claimed responsibility for the May attack.

The Taliban denied involvement in the funeral attack.

Isis has been attempting to expand its presence in Afghanistan, claiming a separate bombing on Wednesday in Jalalabad that killed a Taliban member, and has called for increased global terror attacks during Ramadan.

Afghanistan has always been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency.

Afghan government forces have struggled to contain an aggressive Taliban insurgency and regional militants linked to the Islamic State.

There were unconfirmed reports of up to eight people dead and 10 wounded in the melee, which lasted for several hours and shut down central Kabul.

In the first three months of the year at least 715 civilians were killed across the country, after nearly 3,500 in 2016, the deadliest year on record for Afghan civilians.

A small group of protesters remained near the blast site in the centre of town, sheltering from the sun in open tents.