Karen Bradley refuses to answer question over armed police numbers

As he tried to get to the bottom of the horror, Piers was forced to repeatedly scream at Staffordshire MP Karen as she seemingly refused to divulge whether there were more or less police officers on the streets since Theresa May became Prime Minister.

He said: “Well some might find it worrying that you can’t answer my question on police cuts and don’t know how many mosques are in the United Kingdom”.

The presenter accused Ms Bradley of not wanting to answer the question, to which she said: “Piers, we are here because on Thursday there is a General Election, and in that General Election there will be a very, very clear choice”.

One wrote: “you are legend, you say it as it is, RESPECT”, while another surmised: “Some great reporting & interviews this morning @piersmorgan @susannareid100 @CharlotteHawkns we need you guys on a 24hr rolling news channel”.

Piers hit back: “Is there any reason why you can’t answer the question?” You asked all the Questions that the country want answers for.

“What I’m interested in is making sure that we have the right resources, the right powers, and the right training and capabilities”, she said. “We have more specialist officers, we are now in the process of recruiting an additional 1500 armed police officers”.

According to Home Office figures, there were 6,976 authorised armed officers in March 2010 and 5,639 in March 2016.

But Ms Bradley refused to drawn on whether the numbers had come down in an awkward interview on Good Morning Britain.

But she later conceded on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “we’ve seen reductions in police numbers across board”, adding: “We had to take hard decisions in 2010 when we came into office”. “All parties at that time agreed there needed to be cuts”.

“We have police and crime commissioners now who are making sure that we have the right policing for their areas”, Ms Bradley added, but claimed it was “not just about numbers, it’s about powers”.

Armed police shot dead the three attackers in London Bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call. “Any police leader would always want more resources”, she said.

“Since 2013 we have foiled 18 plots which we know were created to cause mayhem, murder, destruction, we’ve been arresting about one person a day for terrorist offences”, she said.