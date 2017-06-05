Kathy Griffin fears career axe after ‘severed Trump head’ backlash

Griffin, who Nugent said is “out of her mind”, complained at a Friday press conference that President Donald Trump welcomed Nugent to the White House after he allegedly threatened former President Barack Obama’s life.

Kathy Griffin has broken down and accused President Donald Trump and his family of launching a campaign to ruin her life. You guys know him, he’s never going to stop.

Despite her apology, CNN fired Griffin as the co-host of its New Year’s Eve program, and theaters and venues are dropping her scheduled shows.

She reiterated her apology in a tearful address Friday, saying the apology “absolutely stands” and that she “felt terrible”, but added, “I’m not afraid of Donald Trump, he’s a bully”. It’s in your face.

To which, the “Let It Go” hit-maker responded by tweeting, “Only a “douche” to people I can’t stand”.

He called it “outrageous” and added, “I believe she’s going to be cleared”, calling the stunt a “bad joke” his client has apologised for.

She said the online attacks on her in the last few days – including death threats.

“Whether or not you get, or like, her artistic expression, in America, Kathy has the right to parody the president“, Bloom said.

She claimed the USA leader and his aides have called on anyone employing Griffin or booking her for gigs to fire the comic immediately.

I am hardly a Donald Trump supporter as evidenced by the nearly 100 anti-Trump articles I’ve written in the last couple of years.

On Twitter earlier this week, Trump said the image of Griffin was “sick”, and that it had traumatized his family, especially Barron, his 11-year-old son.

Trump’s remark was widely interpreted as referring to menstrual blood, implying that Kelly was in an unfriendly mood because she was menstruating.

Ms Bloom said that her client had been “bullied” by the Trumps.

Bloom also confirmed that Griffin has been contacted by the U.S. Secret Service and has retained a criminal lawyer. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t amusing, I get it…

Thursday, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said in a statement that Griffin will no longer participate in a July event in Minnesota with him.