Kathy Griffin fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve program

Donald Trump castigated a well-known USA comedian on Wednesday (May 31) after the release of a grisly-looking photo showing her holding up a prop depicting the President’s bloodied severed head.

Griffin has worked with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on their New Year’s Eve show for ten years now, but following this recent controversy, has had her agreement terminated.

The often controversial comedienne drew heavy criticism as soon as the image was released.

Cooper was quick to denounce his long-time pal, calling the image “disgusting” and “completely inappropriate”.

A CNN spokesperson commented on the apology, saying: “We found what she did disgusting and offensive”.

She said: “I sincerely apologise. We are evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point”. “It wasn’t amusing. I get it”, she said in the video message. ‘I made a mistake and I was wrong’.

“I beg for your forgiveness”.

Late Tuesday night, Griffin took to Twitter to profusely apologize for the image. In a rare about-face, Griffin apologized hours later and deleted the graphic video from her social media accounts.

“I’m a comic”, she said.

But the response did more to unite liberals and conservatives in their condemnation of the sketch, which many said crossed a line – even Chelsea Clinton told her it was the wrong move. Then I crossed it.

She continued, “The image is too disturbing”.

Meanwhile, the Trump on Wednesday blasted Griffin for the disturbing stunt.

First Lady, Melania Trump, also criticized the photo.

Donald Trump has reacted in anger to U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo of a severed head. He said his children, especially his son Barron, is having a hard time.