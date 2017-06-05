Kathy Griffin in tears at press conference

When TMZ published the Griffin photo, President Trump responded by saying, “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself”.

Trump’s remark was widely interpreted as referring to menstrual blood, implying that Kelly was in an unfriendly mood because she was menstruating.

The comic has received death threats, despite apologising for her actions.

Then the younger Trump doubled down on his rebuke of Griffin, invoking comments Griffin made last year when she said she would like to beat Trump’s youngest son, 11-year-old Barron Trump.

Reed says Trump and his family have every right to condemn Griffin, who apologized for the images but said Friday she would continue to mock the president.

Griffin, since posing for the photo, has received widespread criticism and was sacked from her gig hosting CNN’s New Years Eve Special. You guys know him, he’s never going to stop.

Bloom said the comedian has a First Amendment right to make fun of the president. “And that’s what happened to Kathy and more as a result of the first family’s bullying of her”.

During the press conference, Kathy Griffin revealed that CNN’s axing was hurtful.

Her attorney Bloom claims the President’s family is trying to “ruin” her client.

Bloom said the comedian was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service and said she has retained a criminal lawyer.

The images provoked swift and widespread condemnation after appearing online on Tuesday, and 56-year-old Griffin apologised within hours. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it”.

Griffin admits that her brand of shock-comedy does not meet everyone’s taste, but she said she believes backlash against her photo is rooted, in part, in sexism.

When questioned about CNN co-host and friend Anderson Cooper calling the photo “disgusting and completely inappropriate”, Griffin fell silent by her tears, eventually murmuring, “That hurt”.