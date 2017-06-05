Katy Perry honors Manchester victims on dress during benefit show

Although the sight of people enjoying themselves at One Love Manchester was a welcome one after the recent terror attack on the city, thoughts of the 22 that lost their lives that night were never far away. Because the internet has just discovered ANOTHER tear-jerking memento.

But there was something pretty special about this outfit.

Perry, who performed a broken down version of “Part of Me” and her chart-topping single “Roar“, wore a short white minidress that she initially covered with a feathered jacket.

Proceeds from the concert, which kicked off at 2 p.m. ET at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford, will go toward victims of the May 22 attack, which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the back of her dress appeared to feature pictures of the victims within a heart.

Katy also gave an emotional speech to the Manchester crowd, saying: “It’s not easy to always choose love, is it?” “Especially in moments like these, right?” Perry said.”It can be the most hard thing to do”.

“All we feel here tonight is love, resilience and positivity and you know what, I hate to be corny, but it makes me …”

Afterwards, she Tweeted the simple message: ‘❤️you are so handsome and courageous ❤️#OneLoveManchester [sic]’.