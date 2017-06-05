Keogh hoping Republic can end year on winning note against Austria

“We’ve got a lot of players at the moment, the group that travelled to the U.S. supplemented by some of the Premiership players”, he said.

“But it was a decent result and I got to play in the following friendly against Iceland, so it gave me a taste for it again”.

After squad training this morning ahead of tomorrow’s friendly at the Aviva against Uruguay, Robbie Brady expressed his relief at being back in contention for the upcoming clash with Austria, having missed the last World Cup qualifier, against Wales, through suspension.

Irish after the game in the United States will play at home with Uruguay.

Cyrus Christie it targeting victory in the biggest game of his global career to date as the Republic of Ireland look to take a significant step towards the World Cup finals. “That’s the main game and everyone in that changing room knows we’ll be ready for that game”. Darren Randolph saved Oribe Peralta’s initial shot, but Peralta got the rebound and slotted a pass across goal to Vela, who had an easy finish to make it a 3-0 game.

He said: “Obviously you don’t want to lose the game and it was a disappointing night result-wise, but for me, I am delighted. I think a great deal, all over the pitch at certain stages in the game Mexico dealt with the ball very, very well and I thought were much fitter than us”. I have to step up and obviously there is a lot of pressure on me to fill those boots.

The national team of Ireland in its history of stars from the sky was not enough, and therefore the latest events are fully characterized by the ambitions and motivation of the players. “That’s laying down a marker and that’s what we will go out there and look to do”. The confidence is always been good to be fair, we’ve got a great bunch of lads here to be fair and when everyone’s in everyone just buzzes off each other and it’s good. They’re talking Tiger, their best coaches and how top players blagged their way through the dressing room before Stephen tries his hand at our Chipping Challenge.

Uruguay were level seven minutes before the break when Gimenez made the most of Randolph’s ill-judged decision to come for Egidio Arevalo Rios’ free kick, although he needed a piece of good fortune as the ball came off his shoulder as he attempted to head it and looped into the unguarded net.

It has proved a frustrating season for 34-year-old Murphy, who started just eight league games and scored five goals for Newcastle last season following his £3m move from Ipswich in August.