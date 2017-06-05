Kerr back to coach Warriors in National Basketball Association finals

Golden State’s Kevin Durant put on a doctorate-worthy display of “The Art of the Dunk” in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Doesn’t matter. The Warriors lead Cleveland 40-34 after the first quarter.

It’s not like the National Basketball Association finals needs more drama but that’s exactly what it’s getting with the Kevin Durant/Rihanna sideshow now reeling in Steph Curry.

And it isn’t like the Warriors are going to be stunned by any of this.

Over the past three seasons, Thompson averaged 8.1 points and 8.7 rebounds, with 3.4 coming on the offensive end.

LeBron James is attacking.

James is 3-4 in NBA Finals appearances but his teams, the Cavaliers and Miami from 2011 to 2014, are 1-7 in NBA Finals openers.

20 turnovers, including eight for LeBron James is the stat that jumps off the page. I thought they hit us first. “Play better and just be extra active”, Thompson said.

But Curry wasn’t playing at full strength in the playoffs, former U. of U. center Andrew Bogut, Golden State’s best rim protector, went down with an injury in Game 5 and could not return the rest of the series, and Green’s huge mistake in judgment seemed to turn the tide.

In Game 1, the Cavs were really, really easy to score on.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State. “So just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching Game 2”. This team, playing against the Warriors, you just can’t play hard.

There are some impressive streaks that merit some mention going into Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James has won a road game in an National Basketball Association record 29 consecutive playoff series and the Cleveland superstar must stretch that streak for the Cavaliers to defend their title.

The last 29 playoff series James has been in have proven that. His teams have won at least one road game in 37 of the first 40, with the lone exceptions being the 2007 NBA Finals (against San Antonio), the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals (against Boston) and the 2009 East finals (against Orlando).

Plenty of things emerged from Game 1 that should leave Cavaliers concerned heading into Game 2. Only Tim Duncan (63) and Robert Horry (61) have more. “You come out and play well in Game 2, everybody will forget about Game 1”.

In the words of the late, great Moses Malone, Golden State went “Fo’, fo’, fo'” through the first three rounds of the playoffs, notching three straight four-game sweeps, including one against a game but outmanned Utah Jazz squad. Hubie Brown also was honored as a co-recipient. “But the team that’s going to win that battle is who can sustain it for the longest”. And so are Cleveland’s black jerseys. That’s a big ask – even for James. “And tonight we had 20, and that’s way too many against this team.”The game started less with rust and more with both teams looking like they felt the pressure of the moment – there were bad passes, hesitations, and it looked like a Saturday morning rec league game for a few minutes”.

After their defense looked unable to stop Warriors forward Kevin Durant from driving to the basket in Game One, James said the Cavaliers could be more physical in Game Two. By comparison, these NBA Finals mark the 30th playoff series the Warriors franchise has participated in since winning the title in 1975 – a fact that only underscores the number of playoff games James has played in during his career (a staggering 213 entering Sunday). “It doesn’t make a difference what jersey you wear”.

And each time it looked like Cleveland might be climbing back into contention, Golden State would go on one of those sudden scoring runs the Warriors have become so famous for, quickly turning a 12-point lead into a 22-point lead in the blink of an eye.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.