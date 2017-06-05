Kerr back to coach Warriors in NBA finals

James carried the team on offense and defense, scoring 29 points and stealing the ball several times. “We understand what it takes to elevate our game, get better every single year, how to use our practice sessions, our individual sessions, whatever it is, to stay sharp”.

Let’s see what happened. “But we can play better”. I have to bring more energy, make it tough for them. It started with getting to the basket early and taking good shots.

I am eager to see how Durant and Curry respond if the game is close.

As disgusting as a 22-point Game 1 loss sounds, the Cavs have been here before. Obviously, he felt that way Sunday morning when he made his decision. “I have to be better”. Is that stuck in your head? The Cavaliers have been in much more dire straits before than losing Game 1 on the road. Indeed, they were just three points down going into halftime. And just for good measure, Klay Thompson chose to wake up, adding 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting. That’s what they do.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State. It jumps nearly $200 to $1,756 for Game 4 on June 9. “There were open opportunities”. “He’s just a man that we really, really respect and hope that he keeps on doing it”. Curry had 15 points in the quarter, going 10-for-10 at the free throw line. We were more active too with our hands. “We have to defend, try to make it tough, knowing they have great scorers”. I wanted to string together a few good days.

Q: You know the Warriors well having played them the last three years in the championship round. “It doesn’t make a difference what jersey you wear”. It’s a different level with this team. “It might be an adjustment for me, but it’s for the betterment of the team and I am willing to do it”, he told reporters.

James: Well, are you a smart guy? He swatted away the ball fromseveral defenders, including James. You look at the matchup with Durant and LeBron, LeBron’s probably the only one on Cleveland who can guard Durant. It’s never about how you get knocked down.

“So, I’m excited and it’s good to be back”.

It’s Comeback Night at Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Much was made of how it would be incorporating another alpha-male into the Warriors locker room.

James: Yeah, there’s a reason.

Brown will try to add his name to the list of African-American coaches to win a National Basketball Association championship. “It has nothing to do with wins and losses though”, replied LeBron.

“I was just trying to play possession by possession”. The game will come to you. “He missed some chippies – ones he’s so accustomed to making”. For me, it doesn’t change. I’m not a ball handler. We’re looking forward to it. We have to give them something to cheer for. I think it’s better. Right now, it means nothing.

How can one lose a game and still sweep a series? “I don’t know about that”, Smith said. At the end of the day the home team has won the first two games, which isn’t all that surprising. What will that process be?

There are now eight Black coaches in the NBA- a league consisting of approximately 75 percent Black players: Lue, Rivers, Nate McMillan (Indiana Pacers), David Fizdale (Memphis Grizzlies), Jason Kidd (Milwaukee Bucks), Alvin Gentry (New Orleans Pelicans), Dwane Casey (Toronto Raptors) and Earl Watson (Phoenix Suns). So I can’t answer that.