Kerr returns to coach Warriors after missing 11 National Basketball Association games

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double on Sunday night in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors.

Warriors: The Warriors had their first 40-point quarter in the Finals since scoring 41 in the first quarter of Game 6 in 1967 against the 76ers. “Trust me, we know”. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries. “Tonight he turned things around for himself and hopefully created a little momentum for himself going into Game 3”.

Foul trouble could become an issue when contact increases, but the Cavs plan to walk the fine line between hard-nosed play and over-the-top bumping and grinding. “Some people don’t like physicality”.

The Cavs wore the uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the 2016 Finals and Cleveland came out victorious in two must-win situations at Oracle Arena to become the first team in National Basketball Association history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to capture the championship. We all need to tell ourselves that. On Jan. 7, the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 20-point deficit at Golden State to defeat the Warrio’rs for the second time this past regular season.

“I’ve seen a lot of great teams and they rank right up there”.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

“He does so much for us on the defensive end, and he’s a presence on the floor as a threat to shoot even if he doesn’t get an attempt up”, said Thompson’s longtime backcourt mate.

“We’ve played teams in the past that have been real physical with us, so we feel like we’ll be OK”.

Steve Kerr received a rousing ovation Sunday night as he returned to the bench at last. His status for Sunday is uncertain.

Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wants to keep pace with Golden State on fast breaks and transition attacks as well. “We’ll be locked in”.

Physicality will be there too, Irving said. “We love his voice”, Curry said.

As Cavs reserve Richard Jefferson put it: “The formula is there”. And so we’re just trying to stay with it. Kevin Love tries but can only do so much in space. But every time the Cavaliers would make it close, there seemed to be a Warriors run of threes that would push the lead back out to double digits.

“We have to figure out a way to get him going early”.

And referees might allow for more contact without whistling fouls on every bump.

"They're going a good job of sending two or three guys to box me out", Thompson said.