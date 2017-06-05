Kerr says he will coach Warriors for remainder of Finals

With Cleveland facing that infamous deficit past year, the Cavaliers were listed as high as 14-1 underdogs to win the title.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is back on the sideline for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Yesterday, we had a guy come in and place a couple six-figure [money-line] bets on the Cavs [to win Game 2]”, Jeff Stoneback, assistant manager of MGM race and sports, told ESPN on Sunday morning. His teams have won at least one road game in 37 of the first 40, with the lone exceptions being the 2007 NBA Finals (against San Antonio), the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals (against Boston) and the 2009 East finals (against Orlando).

The most notable storyline that could emerge is if the Warriors lose in Kerr’s first game back.

Cleveland’s Big Three all posted impressive numbers, but they didn’t leave a large imprint on the game.

Kerr coached Game 2 against the Blazers in the first round but began suffering symptoms from back surgery that included debilitating headaches and nausea, forcing him to miss more than a month of Golden State’s playoff run. “But one thing about us, it’s all about us”. While Cleveland searches for the right adjustments, Golden State’s roster of perfectionists believes it can play far better still with KD and Steph leading the way, or any of the others who are capable of getting hot in a hurry.

Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

The Warriors lead 59-56 with 3 minutes left in the half.

The head coach stepped away from in-game duties after the Warriors beat Portland that night, citing a worsening of the health condition that has plagued him for much of the past two years. “You got to really get out here and get a chance to do it firsthand”.

Are you a fan of the National Basketball Association, and will you be following the Finals? “We’ve been unable to get any money on the Warriors“. “Most of the time it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way”. “We’re hoping that in the next week or two, whatever it is, I can sort of make a definitive realization, deduction, or feel that I’m just going to do this or I’m not”.