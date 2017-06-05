Kerr to coach Warriors tonight

A 2-0 series lead guarantees nothing, but would obviously put the Warriors in a good spot.

Sunday night, he tied Magic Johnson for having the most triple-doubles in the Finals with eight. Kevin Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Stephen Curry added another 26 points, including six triples, and 10 assists, and Klay Thompson had an incredible defensive performance despite shooting just 3-of-16 from the field.

“It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to keep it going and make it tough for them and just try to wear them out”, said Cavs center Tristan Thompson, held scoreless in the opener.

Kerr last led the team beat Portland in the first round. Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue said. Though they did drop one against the Celtics, overall, Cleveland was superb in rounds two and three.

Reserves Deron Williams and Kyle Korver who were picked up mid-season specifically for this moment, failed to trouble the scoreboard and will need to do more offensively if Cleveland is going to challenge the Warriors. “We had a lot of guys who played exceptionally well individually, and we played with great energy”.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago.

Kerr did not want to get into the specifics of his health but since back surgery in 2015 he has been dealing with everything from constant headaches to nausea to vomiting. Yes, he has been on Curry three years now to take better care of the ball, but Kerr sensed that this was no time to scold Curry; it was time to remind him of what makes him great. “That’s what makes it so much fun, to feel the energy of the Finals”.

There was a lot of positive reaction to the news of Kerr’s return.

This after averaging 1.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game in the Eastern Conference finals. After enjoying the block for a second or two, he dribbled into the frontcourt, whizzed right by LeBron James with a crossover and then floated in a bank shot over a helpless Love.

“It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player”. Their first half was far from flawless, going into the break with only an eight point lead, while Draymond Green, ever present on defence didn’t score a point till the end of the third quarter.

But the Cavaliers still have James on their side.

The Cavaliers spent the first two and a half quarters answering Warriors runs to stay within striking distance.

It only grew from there.

“I don’t get caught up in what I’ve done over the years”, James said.

Yes, they only had four turnovers and recorded 12 steals and 27 fast break points. That’s what they do.

All was right again for the Warriors with their leader back in his usual spot on the bench.

OAKLAND-The numbers are the numbers and they will be dissected for days, to try and explain what the Golden State Warriors are doing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association final. But if that’s on James’ mind, he isn’t sharing it. “But the second half, I think we settled in, tried to play simple and defensively just tried to contest their shots”, Durant said.

“Much more physical today than we were in Game One”.