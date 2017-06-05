Kerr will coach game 2

“When we’re going off and coming off into isolation, they’re bringing a few extra bodies to crowd the lane”.

The Warriors had a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs. “It’s disrespectful, and if it happened again I would do the same thing”. “They’re going to be way more aggressive”.

“I see two guys. more locked in than I’ve ever seen either one of them in my life”, Draymond Green said of teammates Durant and Curry. “We definitely have to be better”. That trend has continued in this series and has helped the Warriors earn some breathing space against the Cavs.

“We won’t dirty up the game”.

“The whole pregame process was all the same tonight, it was just a matter of him showing up on the bench and giving us that energy”, Curry said. “Some people don’t like physicality”.

For the Cavs, unfortunately, it was the same old story of looking to LeBron James, who continued his record-making feats by joining Magic Johnson as the only player with eight triple doubles in NBA Finals history. “We need to take that mentality to Cleveland“. This was the moment in Golden State’s 132-113 win when it became clear that James’ herculean performance would yield only Sisyphean results. And that’s why the Warriors are two wins away from the title they have spent a year waiting to reclaim. Cleveland trailed by only three points at halftime.

Golden State is 13-0 this postseason and was 11-0 under interim head coach Mike Brown. On Sunday, King James will try to make it 30.

Note: Steve Kerr, who had been sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago, returned to coach the Warriors after more than six weeks and plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals. His status for Sunday is uncertain. While Cleveland searches for the right adjustments, Golden State’s roster of perfectionists believes it can play far better still with KD and Steph leading the way, or any of the others who are capable of getting hot in a hurry. “I thought Klay, he guards so many people out there and he has such a responsibility with Kyrie and switching onto LeBron, and I thought he was fantastic”.

“Playing against the Warriors, you can’t just play hard”. This is the exact level of cinematography that this play deserves. It’s like a boxing match. You will be seeing that video a lot. Until then, James’ effort had kept the Cavaliers close.

“This is definitely going to be a track meet”, Iving said. I said, ‘Have fun.’ It’s supposed to be fun.

As Cavs reserve Richard Jefferson put it: “The formula is there. He’s just a man that we really, really respect and hope that he keeps on doing it”. Are Kevin Love or Tristan Thompson a better option?

“We’ve had a couple five-figure bets on both sides but it’s been kind of quiet”, he said early Sunday afternoon. “I know he didn’t lose confidence in himself, at all, and knew he was helping us win, even though he wasn’t shooting the ball well”.

And referees might allow for more contact without whistling fouls on every bump.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue admits after the game that he’s never seen a team as dominant as Golden State. “You expect it to be physical and having to play through it”.