Kerry, Gore blast Trump climate exit

President Donald Trump’s aides on Sunday defended his decision to quit the Paris climate accord, but offered differing views on the president’s beliefs about the environment.

Administrator Scott Pruitt stressed on Sunday that President Trump said while he was running for the Oval Office that climate change is occurring.

Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp, had advocated keeping the U.S. in the deal so it could keep a position at the global bargaining table over how to address climate change.

Trump’s decision, which has been roundly denounced by the worldwide community, was based on his belief that it “did not serve the American people”, Tillerson said in Sydney. He put America first.

Announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris deal, Trump had alleged that India and China have been left accountable in the agreement.

In addition, the EPA director said the president is still committed to work internationally on combating climate change.

“All the discussions we had through the last several weeks had been focused on one singular issue: Is Paris good or not for this country?” “The president made an executive agreement because that was the best that we could do”, he said.

Where the White House video claims the accord was a deal “badly negotiated by Barack Obama”, the remake suggests it was “comprehensively negotiated” and calls it a “balanced and flexible agreement, designed so that all countries can contribute to it equally”.

The president has said routinely he’s going to put the interest of American citizens at the head of this administration, he said.

“Everybody knows he isn’t going to do that because he doesn’t believe in it”, Kerry continued. We were going to take steps, front loading our costs while the rest of the world waited to reduce their Carbon dioxide footprint. “And perhaps most important, new coal plants in the United States aren’t economically feasible right now, due to lower costs of other forms of energy”, Robertson said.