After nearly 5-month-old frenzied speculation across the world, Trump on Thursday announced his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, arguing that the Paris Agreement “hamstrings” the United States while “empowers” other countries.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday downplayed the significance of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Agreement amid widespread discord both at home and overseas.

The coalition now has no specific goals outside of reaffirming its member states’ commitment to the original objectives of the Paris agreement.

He said MA will continue its commitment to exceed the emission reduction targets of the Paris compact.

And Peter Sachs, GM of Lowa, didn’t mince words when speaking abut Trump’s latest controversial decision.

Trump described the Paris agreement as imposing “financial and economic burdens” on the U.S. He particularly takes issue with the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund, which helps poor countries meet the agreement’s goal of substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.

Scott called Vermont a leader in environmental policy and natural resource management and said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement “only strengthens our commitment and makes the work of states more important”.

Baker and Scott wrote to Energy Secretary Rick Perry last month urging the Trump administration to remain in the pact, and Perry was reportedly one of the officials who advised the president not to withdraw. The two wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to US leadership on climate change will help protect future generations.

The Democratic governors of Rhode Island and CT also announced Friday that they would join the state climate alliance.

Likewise, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti also announced that he was proud to continue to adopt goals of the Paris Agreement with more than 60 fellow mayors, who are committed to the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda in local efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump formally announced his decision to leave the historic global agreement Thursday after promising to take the action during last year’s campaign. In a speech delivered at the Elysee Palace, Macron said the United States has “turned its back on the world” and made “a mistake for the future of the planet”.

It may be years before the country can formally exit the deal, but Trump said he’ll immediately halt implementation.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry have cheered Trump’s action.