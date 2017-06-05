Kevin Durant blocks Kevin Love, hits insane fadeaway in Game 2

Well, he broke out of in Game 2.

Cleveland has been in this position before obviously, but with Durant playing at such a high level, it appears it will be an even tougher challenge than past year for the Cavs to come back in the series.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. The Warriors have gone unbeaten during these playoffs – including those 11 games with Brown replacing Kerr on the sidelines – and have been dominant for virtually the entire last two months since a healthy Kevin Durant returned to the court.

Durant carried over his offensive rhythm from Game 1, scoring 33 points, sending down a couple emphatic dunks, nailing four 3s and handing out six assists.

Going back to 1996-97, this is the first time that both teams recorded at least 30 fast break points in the same postseason game. “He’s been such a big piece of our success the last three years, obviously”, James said. Durant leads all players with 71 points the first two games – six more than the player he replaced in the lineup, Harrison Barnes, scored in seven games a year ago.

Curry provided the coach more than a glimpse of his greatness from up close after Kerr had been watching games from the locker room while speaking to his players beforehand and at halftime.

Former Warriors coach Al Attles was honored for his longevity and influence before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Will that be enough is the question to be answered Sunday night. Yeah, he had some issues at times guarding Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry (but every player in the National Basketball Association has those issues) and James was masterful on offense.

LeBron’s play in Game 2 could very well be lost in the shuffle of the Warriors win and the god-awful LeBron hot takes we all know are coming.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is back.

“They play well at home“, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half”.

By game’s end the difference was still substantial with Golden State committing 20 turnovers to Cleveland’s nine.

The game marked the return of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was sidelined earlier in April by persistent back pain following several surgeries.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.