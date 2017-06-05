Kevin Durant makes incredible circus shot

LeBron James had a triple-double of his own (29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds), but it wasn’t almost enough to overcome Golden State’s elite offensive attack. In the NBA Finals, the Warriors lead the series 1-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead and lost the Finals to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was far from flawless – Curry committed eight turnovers and was 7 of 17 from the field – but he provided the ideal counter punch to another sterling performance by Durant, who finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

“When Draymond went out, I just tried to do my best to help everybody out”, Durant said. That joy and the hop in his step that defined him was gone. However, as a year ago showed us, you should never count these Cavaliers out.

Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship. They limited their turnovers to nine after coughing up 20 in Game 1, and the easy dunks Durant piled up in Thursday’s opener weren’t there.

With Klay Thompson (22 points) also coming to light, Golden State finished well ahead in three-pointers, scoring 18 from 43 attempts to Cleveland’s eight from 29 tries.

Those words were prophetic on Sunday. It was his highest point total in these playoffs since the first round. “I want to keep it going”.

“Coach got on me at halftime about my body language”, Curry said, “and just trying to play with passion, play with joy”.

“Are you a smart guy?” he shot back. You have no choice but to feel that way. “And for him the whole priority was his health, and I think he’s in a good place right now”. “As the game went on we got more comfortable, shots started to fall and the ball was hopping, and that’s the formula for us to be successful against this Cavs team”.

“So it’s hard for me to even tell my teammates, ‘Hey, don’t listen to it, ‘ because I don’t even get involved in it”. Curry became the fifth player in National Basketball Association history with 300 career playoff 3s after coming in with 295. They’re now 14-0 in these playoffs. Golden State has led at the conclusion of every quarter thus far in the series, which is going to be tough to stop from happening if Durant is making these shots.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

“Physicality being brought to the series is going to be huge for us in setting the tone”, Love said.

The scariest part for the Cavs?

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says he wasn’t even aware of the team’s uniform scheme for Game 2, though noted, “they love those jerseys”.

“At times, yeah, there’s a lot of noteworthy people that show up, especially this time of year to The Finals games”, Curry said. “I was just really focused on the floor, so anything outside of that, I don’t pay any mind to it”, he said. They’ll do so knowing that the Splash Brothers are living up to their name.