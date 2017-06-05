Kevin Durant posts wonderful statline in Game 2 win

The series received a healthy dose of drama before Sunday’s game when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2.

You may have noticed it as the television cameras showed LeBron James and the Cavs walking off the court after losing Game 2 of the Finals in Oakland on Sunday night.

Durant has to beat LeBron James to be considered for that distinction. “But having him back on the bench means a lot”.

About an hour before the game, Kerr had told the press of his intentions. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to”, Lue said. His intentions are to coach the rest of the series.

“I’m not it’s for us to debate”, Curry said.

This ship sails a straight and unwavering course, the obstacles no more threatening than a passing seagull. Although he did end up shooting 7-of-17, and that’s after he finished the game on a 5-of-9 streak.

But what he was lacking in shooting from the floor and in ball security, he made up for in everything else, with his important rebounding rate, as well as his 14 made free throws.

Surely there is some suspense at hand.

The Golden State Warriors took control of the NBA Finals after seeing off reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two.

An encore of that Warriors catastrophe, one suspects, is highly unlikely.

If I had a nickel for every time the phrase, “there’s just too much” was uttered by my CBS Sports colleagues during Game 2, I’d be able to afford the chains that Von Miller was wearing at Oracle. And when was the last time a stat line of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds really didn’t matter?

Golden State, which committed just four turnovers in Game 1, had eight in the first quarter alone but nonetheless managed to build as much as a 10-point advantage in the period. No team in National Basketball Association history stormed into the Finals with three of the greatest outside shooters in history – on this night, they all joined in the hilarity. His defense was on point, but his 8-12 shooting helped lift the Warriors in key spots. “We love his voice”, said Curry, who had a triple-double of his own with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Warriors.

Durant carried over his offensive rhythm from Game 1, scoring 33, slamming a few emphatic dunks, hitting four 3s and handing out six assists.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said.