Key Arab League states cut ties with Qatar over ‘supporting terrorism’

Reports last week suggested that the report may never be published because of the sensitivity of its findings regarding Saudi Arabia, though the Home Office said a decision on its release would be made after the election. However, the 2014 crisis did not see a land and sea blockade as threatened now.

Global soccer’s governing body says it remains in “regular contact with Qatar” amid a growing diplomatic crisis between it and other Arab countries. The middle-east nation is also set to host the 2022 Football World Cup.

“We are friends, we’ve been friends now for a long time, haven’t we?”

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flag carrier, said it would suspend flights to and from Qatar beginning Tuesday morning.

The airline “will suspend all flights to and from Doha until further notice“, it said in a statement. However, the airline notified that all flights on June 5 will operate as scheduled. UAE citizens are also banned from traveling or transiting through Qatar.

The nations have announced the immediate withdrawal of all their diplomatic staff from the capital Doha and said they will eject Qatari diplomats from their countries before closing off their borders to Qatar.

“On the face of it, it could present a risk, but I don’t think there is too much in the Qatar situation”, said Daniel Hynes, an analyst in Sydney at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Some of its flights were going through Iranian airspace Monday.

In an official announcement, Etihad Airways declared that all flights to and from Doha will be suspended, starting June 6.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all cut diplomatic ties earlier Monday to Qatar over its support of Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

Saudi Arabia called on worldwide companies to avoid Qatar, raising the prospect that it might try to make foreign firms choose between doing business in Qatar and obtaining access to the much bigger Saudi economy.

Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.

A spokeswoman said it was unclear if the suspension would be extended.

Within next few days, the four nations would withdraw their respective diplomatic missions from Qatar.

Meanwhile the Yemen government also cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing the country of supporting the Houthi movement, according to Yemen’s state news agency. It has spiraled since.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions.

Ties between Saudi Arabia, the bastion of Sunni Islam as well as a loyal ally of the White House, and Iran, the Shia power close to the Kremlin, have been broken since they support each other’s enemies in proxy wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.