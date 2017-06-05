Key Democrat calls for review of Kushner’s security clearance after Russian Federation news

The aides and advisers who endured the last major independent investigation at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue say President Donald Trump and his team are not prepared for how miserable their lives are about to become, NBC News reported.

The best news for the White House this week may be that Congress is out of session, meaning no new hearings on issues such as the Russian Federation investigation or the firing of FBI Director James Comey this month.

Kushner’s interactions with Russians – including Kislyak and an executive for a Russian bank under USA sanctions – were not acknowledged by the White House until they were exposed in media reports.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, had contacts with Moscow in December about opening a secret back channel of communications, according to news reports published while Trump was away on his trip.

Also on Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on television new shows that back channels with Russian Federation are a “good thing“.

Meanwhile, Kushner’s lawyer has said that he is willing to cooperate with congressional probes of Trump campaign links to Russian officials. Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called Sunday for a review of Kushner’s security clearance because, among other reasons, he did not disclose his backchannel overtures on his application form.

White House officials defended the concept of secret communications channels without commenting specifically on the Kushner case. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster defended Kushner’s attempt to create a back-channel with Russian Federation.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, he said on ABC’s “This Week” program.

The Trump administration admits that the U.S. government has back-channel communication with “a number of countries”, but did not say if the allegations against Kushner were true.

It was revealed Jared Kushner proposed using Russian facilities for the communications with the intention of avoiding the possible interception by American intelligence agencies. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing“.

Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators a year ago as they began scrutinising former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, Reuters quoted its sources as saying.