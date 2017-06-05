‘Kiki’ Mladenovic feeds off home crowd to advance

“I think the rain helps me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn’t ready”, admitted Nishikori.

At that point, the fourth-seeded Spaniard cleaned up her act.

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko was the first woman through to the last 16, needing just over an hour to dispatch Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-4.

Heading into the French Open, many figured the women’s draw was wide open, because of the absences of Williams’ sister, Serena (who is pregnant), and Maria Sharapova (who was denied a wild-card entry that she needed as she comes off a drug suspension).

“The crowd was really tough today”, Muguruza said at a news conference that was halted at one point so she could compose herself after getting choked up. How right those folks were.

The 23-year-old now goes on to play French 13th seed Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Mladenovic often played to the fans, waving her arms to ask for more noise.

“I came here to win the matches”, said twice former Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

Muguruza broke down in tears during her press conference and had to leave the room for a couple of minutes before returning.

Muguruza has failed to make the final of a single tournament since beating Serena Williams to win her maiden grand slam last June.

Caroline Wozniacki, with two slam finals now the most experienced player left, continued her fine year with a surprise 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory over 2009 victor Kuznetsova, one of the title favourites.

Venus Williams gestures after missing a shot against Timea Bacsinszky during their fourth-round match at the French Open on Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, earned all of those titles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open.

Paris: Petra Kvitova’s French Open comeback ended in the second round on Wednesday as she was knocked out in straight sets by American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Bacsinszky’s best result at a major tournament was reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2015.

It was a disappointing ending for the 49th-ranked Rogers, who dreamed of equaling last year’s run to the French Open quarterfinals.

Nadal, seeking a record 10th championship at the clay-court major, overwhelmed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and has dropped only 20 games so far.

Next up against Nadal is 20th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, who knocked off No. 5 Milos Raonic 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6.