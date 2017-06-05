‘King’ of the road LeBron needs win at Golden State

“There’s a lot of different footwork drills and stuff that I’ve never done before, that he has learned along the way. that I just sit and watch and I try, from time to time, just to kind of shock your body a little bit and see if you can do it and how it may help you”, Curry said when asked what he has picked up from Durant.

Thursday was the first time since November 8 in a 110-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks that Thompson went scoreless while failing to grab at least five rebounds. (James is now just 1-7 in Game 1s in his NBA Finals history). “So guys have to be reminded – I have to be reminded – that against this team, you have to go balls out”. They believe, despite the final score, that they aren’t that far off from being able to be the first team all playoffs to truly threaten the Warriors. Game 1 was one game. And those 80% are likely joined in even more misery by 100% of Cavs fans.

It’s hard to blame a team for simply outsmarting the rest of the league. If they are also beyond him, it is not beyond the realm of possibility the Warriors could surpass the 2001 Lakers.

The Australian started the year in Dallas, got traded to and ultimately waived by Philadelphia, and signed with Cleveland because the Cavs knew they needed – and wanted – another tough guy who could clog the lane and had playoff experience.

Chasing after offensive rebounds can be a dicey proposition against this opponent.

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled past year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, James said.

The Warriors’ huge advantage in shots taken came because they took incredible care of the ball all night long.

The Warriors had their way in Game 1, winning handily 113-91, and exposed a lot of weaknesses for the Cavaliers. Sure, it is an embarrassment of riches for a team that posted the greatest regular season in National Basketball Association history – and was probably only a perfectly timed Draymond Green suspension away from back-to-back championships a year ago – to add a premier talent and former league MVP to the mix. Not once did a Cavs’ defender steal a pass or strip a dribbler.

“We’ve always known he’s been really good on the ball”, teammate Andre Iguodala said.

The biggest star of them all, perhaps the best player between both teams, chose instead to park himself in front of a backdrop near the entrance of the facility. But Game One had to be frustrating for Lebron.

That, more than anything, was the most alarming gas bubble produced by Game Ugh. His body language was not good, and reflected his frustration.

Sure, Cleveland’s got its own “Big Three” in James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, who each had solid performances in Game 1.

It’s not like the National Basketball Association finals needs more drama but that’s exactly what it’s getting with the Kevin Durant/Rihanna sideshow now reeling in Steph Curry. The early part of the game was sloppy, with a bunch of missed shots (or Zaza passing up open lay-ups).

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is on a media blackout as well, noting fame is nice but, “It means nothing if you come out here and lay an egg”. I don’t know about that. One could make the argument the Cavaliers weren’t ready to face a team ostensibly better than them after a month and a half of steamrolling inferior competition.