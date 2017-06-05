Kiwi Muslim community condemns London attacks

After the prayers Qaisar Abbas said: “We are appalled by this tragedy”.

Imam Abdul Quddus Arif from the local Ahmadiyya Muslim community speaks out against Islamic extremism.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 209 countries around the world with membership exceeding tens of millions. “May acknowledged as Jeremy Corbyn did nine days ago in response to the Manchester attacks, that such attacks are a perversion of Islam not representative of Islam”, Sabby Dhalu, Stand up to Racism Co-Convenor, said. A true Muslim, he only has two purposes.

The Islamic Society of Central Florida on North Goldenrod Road was filled with people praying, not only as they normally would during Ramadan, but also for those victimized by terrorists in London Saturday night. “It was bleeding because it was London, my city, and secondly, my Islam, the religion that I follow, was being tarnished at the hands of these so-called Muslims”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said there is “too much tolerance” of Islamist extremism in the United Kingdom. We are proud of them. “And hopefully, those Muslim voices are being heard today as well”.

“As Muslims, we are devastated and grief-stricken by this attack and condemn it in the strongest possible terms”.

One thing I remember as the police spokesman after the 7/7 London bombings in 2005 is the need for mature reflection on terrorist outrages before changing direction.

Mr Khan goes on to say the community express their sympathy’s to those caught up in the attacks. I commend the work of our emergency services working hard to keep us safe and cope with the ensuing carnage, he said.

“As ever we urge everyone to assist the authorities so that these criminals can be apprehended and brought to justice“.